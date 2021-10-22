Despite What Popular Belief May Suggest, Hindi Is Not India's National Language

Mango is not the national fruit of India. Hockey is not the national sport of India (and neither is cricket, BTW). And, despite what popular imagination, uninformed northies, or saffron-robed pontificators might tell you, Hindi is most certainly not the national language of India.

In the latest addition to the series of controversies surrounding the matter, food delivery company Zomato came under the fire after a customer care executive told an app user from Tamil Nadu, “For your kind information Hindi is our national language.”