Despite What Popular Belief May Suggest, Hindi Is Not India's National Language

The Constitution, which recognises Hindi as an 'official language,' does not mention any 'national language.'
Mango is not the national fruit of India. Hockey is not the national sport of India (and neither is cricket, BTW). And, despite what popular imagination, uninformed northies, or saffron-robed pontificators might tell you, Hindi is most certainly not the national language of India.
In the latest addition to the series of controversies surrounding the matter, food delivery company Zomato came under the fire after a customer care executive told an app user from Tamil Nadu, “For your kind information Hindi is our national language.”
The horn of a ‘national language’ has been tooted in Hindi for long now.
“The official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script,” says Article 343 of the Constitution.
Moreover, the Constitution provides that each state may adopt its own official language:
“Subject to the provisions of Articles 346 and 347, the Legislature of a State may by law adopt any one or more of the languages in use in the State or Hindi as the language or languages to be used for all or any of the official purposes of that State.”
In 2010, the Gujarat High Court had observed, "Normally, in India, a majority of the people have accepted Hindi as a national language and many people speak Hindi and write in Devanagari script but there is nothing on record to suggest that any provision has been made or order issued declaring Hindi as a national language of the country," news agency PTI had reported.
Numerous disputes have arisen over the ‘nationalising’ of Hindi at various occasions in the recent past.
‘If Any Language Can Unite the Country, It’s Hindi’: Amit Shah
Hindi, being the most spoken language in India, has been oft-touted as the lingua franca for its ‘unifying’ value.
Home Minister Amit Shah, in a 2019 tweet, which had met with immense backlash, had stated that Hindi language should become part of the Indian identity.
“India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language which should become the identity of India in the world. If one language can unite the country today, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language,” Amit Shah had tweeted on 14 September 2019.
Many residing in the southern Indian states had taken offence to Shah’s statement that was seen as an imposition of Hindi language – the language without which, it seemed to have been posited, the Indian identity would be rendered incomplete.
As the acrimony escalated, Shah had issued a clarification on his previous statement.
National Education Policy Draft Had Suggested Mandatory Hindi Education
A draft of the National Education Policy furthered by the central government in 2019 had provided that Hindi should be taught mandatorily across the country.
While Tamil Nadu politician Stalin had opposed the “hegemonic imposition” of Hindi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been quoted as saying, "You cannot control everything. Every state has a separate character and separate language. We must show respect to every regional language. Importance must be given to the mother tongue and then to other languages."
The draft had subsequently been revised to remove the compulsion.
Modi Govt’s Order Asking Officials to Give Priority to Hindi Use on Social Media
“It is ordered that government employees and officials of all ministries, departments, corporations or banks, who have made official accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Google, YouTube or blogs, should use Hindi, or both Hindi and English, but give priority to Hindi,” a Home Ministry order issued on 27 May, 2014, read.
Late Tamil Nadu politician Jayalalithaa, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi shortly after the order was issued, had stressed that the emphasis on Hindi is "a highly sensitive issue and causes disquiet to the people of Tamil Nadu who are very proud of and passionate about their linguistic heritage," as per an NDTV report.
The total population of India, as reported by the 2011 Census, is 1,210,854,977.
The 2011 Census report further records that there are 528,347,193 persons in India, amounting to nearly 43.63 percent of the population, for whom Hindi is the ‘mother tongue’ or their first language.
While Hindi may be India’s most spoken language, it is spoken commonly only around the Hindi belt of northern India, which encompasses the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.
To conclude, the Constitution does not provide for the recognition of any national language. Despite numerous contentious claims in the past, more than half of the Indian population does not consider Hindi as its first language. Therefore, as a Twitter user articulately puts it:
“Stop shoving Hindi down our throats. It is just one of the languages. NOT the national language.”
