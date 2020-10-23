Parts of Bengaluru Flooded After City Receives Heavy Showers

Parts of Bengaluru received heavy showers on Friday, 23, October, causing some areas in the Karnataka capital to flood. This, after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted issued a thunderstorm with lightning alert for the state capital and nine other districts, reported The News Minute.

The Karnataka State Disaster Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, too, had predicted widespread to moderate rains. Moreover, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted along with light to moderate rainfall is expected till Monday.

“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain/showers is likely over Bengaluru rural/Bengaluru urban/Tumkur/Kolar/Chikkaballapur/Ramanagar/Hassan/Chikmagalur/Kodagu/Dakshina Kannada districts in next 03 hours.” IMD Forecast

According to the IMD, the rainfall is being caused by a depression formed over northwest Bay of Bengal is moving in the northeast direction with a speed of 24 kilometers per hour. The rains come towards the end of the last-few rain heavy weeks which have plunged four districts in the state in flood-like conditions.

(With inputs from The News Minute)