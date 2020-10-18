Rain Wreaks Havoc in Hyderabad, Visuals Show Flooded Houses

Signalling no respite, heavy rains pounded Hyderabad yet again on Saturday.

Parts of Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, 17 October, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging, days after the downpour claimed the lives of nearly 50 people in Telangana, reported NDTV. The city traffic police closed the Falaknuma Bridge for the public, after a portion of the road caved in, as teams of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) worked round the clock to clear water stagnation in the city.

Visuals Show Cars Being Washed Away, Houses Flooded

Visuals from the city showed streets and houses inundated with water due to the rainfall. Reportedly, some parts of the city received more than 150 mm rain.

According to another report in NDTV, the Balangar Lake breached its boundaries which caused flash floods in the area.

The police advised commuters to take alternative routes to the airport. Taking to Twitter, Cyberabad police wrote, “Due to the rains old kurnool road towards airport from pvnr expressway is having waterflow over road. All public going towards airport/Bangalore or coming from airport/Bangalore to city are advised to use outer ring road (sic).”

According to a report in The News Minute, floodwater gushed through the roads in Tolichowki and several other locales in the city. Several low-lying areas in Vanasthalipuram and LB Nagar witnessed flooding.

Officials advised people to stay at home as the rain has flooded many parts of the city. In case of danger, people have been advised to call 100.

Telanagana Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed the situation and instructed the officials to complete the “enumeration of house damages immediately”.

Andhra to Witness Thundershowers, Rain: IMD

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers with lightning at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam over the next four days. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal AP and Yanam on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday. A cyclonic circulation lying over west central Bay of Bengal off AP coast, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level has been identified.