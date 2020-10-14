Hyderabad Rains: Nine Dead After Boundary Wall Collapses on Houses

As several parts of Hyderabad continued to receive heavy rainfall for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, 13 October, nine people died after a compound wall collapsed and fell on 10 houses, NDTV reported. According to Hindustan Times, three of the victims were children.

Four people were also seriously injured in the incident that took place in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda, when a boulder came crashing down on their houses.

The report said that the bodies have been recovered from the debris and teams of national disaster response force (NDRF) have been brought in to help the GHMC teams locate any survivors. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma, M A Majeed, told Hindustan Times that the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Tuesday when huge granite blocks of a compound wall and a few boulders fell on the houses.

The report quoted Majeed as saying that five of the victims hailed from one family while the other four belonged to different families. Two houses were also badly damaged. Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi reached the spot and later took to Twitter to talk about the incident.

Meanwhile, according to The News Minute, in a separate incident, a man identified as Phani Kumar was electrocuted to death in Mallapur area of Hyderabad. Incessant rainfall has triggered waterlogging across the city. Under the impact of a deep depression, heavy rains inundated roads in busy areas of the city like Himayat Nagar, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Lakdi Ka Pul, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills on Tuesday, The News Minute reported, requiring overnight evacuations for some residents. Authorities in Hyderabad have asked people to stay indoors owing to the heavy rain. (With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times, and The News Minute.)