Param Bir Singh Moves HC, Seeks Probe Against Anil Deshmukh

Singh had, on Monday, 22 March, filed a petition before the Supreme Court against his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government, in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity with former API Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the case.

Singh, in the plea, had also demanded a probe by the CBI into the alleged malpractices by Deshmukh.

The apex court had, on Wednesday, 24 March, asked Singh to withdraw his plea against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court instead.