Ambani Bomb Case: Param Bir Singh Takes Charge as Home Guard Chief
Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner,
Shunted Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has also recently sparked controversy by levelling corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Monday, 22 March, took charge as the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard, reported PTI, citing a police official.
Singh, reportedly, avoided speaking to media persons as he arrived at the Home Guard office in South Mumbai at around noon, on Monday.
Param Bir Singh was removed from the position of Mumbai Police Commissioner amid criticism for his handling of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, earlier in February.
On Monday, Singh also filed a petition before the Supreme Court about his transfer to Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged malpractices by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
On 18 March, Anil Deshmukh claimed that Singh was shifted due to “serious and unforgivable mistakes” of his colleagues.
In a public comment, Deshmukh said Singh’s transfer was for the purpose of ensuring that the probe regarding former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze is conducted “properly and without hindrance.”
On Saturday, 20 March, Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray making allegations against Deshmukh of corruption, and of asking cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore, per month.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Sunday, arrested two people for the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden SUV that was discovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s house.
