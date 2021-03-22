Ambani Bomb Case: Param Bir Singh Takes Charge as Home Guard Chief

On 18 March, Anil Deshmukh claimed that Singh was shifted due to “serious and unforgivable mistakes” of his colleagues.

In a public comment, Deshmukh said Singh’s transfer was for the purpose of ensuring that the probe regarding former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze is conducted “properly and without hindrance.”

On Saturday, 20 March, Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray making allegations against Deshmukh of corruption, and of asking cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore, per month.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Sunday, arrested two people for the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden SUV that was discovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s house.