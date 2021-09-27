After Bribery Charges, Panchjanya Compares Amazon to ‘East India Company 2.0’

East India Company 2.0

Titled “East India Company 2.0”, the cover story said, “Actually, Amazon too wants to have sole rights on the Indian market. For this it has started taking steps to encircle the political, economic and individual freedom of people here. It is accused of floating shell companies to capture the e-market platform, of bribing to have policies in its favor, and of airing programmes opposed to Indian culture through Prime Videos”, reported Indian Express.

Background

Earlier this month, Panchjanya in its cover story had accused Infosys of being aligned with the 'anti-national forces' such as the 'Naxals, leftists and tukde tukde gang', for the glitches in the Income Tax Department's new e-filing portal designed by the company.

Taking to Twitter, Sunil Ambekar, the All-India publicity in-charge of RSS, said that the article published in Panchjanya "reflects individual opinion of the author".