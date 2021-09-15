Would You Call Govt Anti-National?: Raghuram Rajan on Panchjanya's Infosys Barb

Over a week after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked journal Panchjanya attacked Infosys by saying that it supported 'anti-national forces', former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan rebuked, "Would you accuse the government of being anti-national for not doing a good job on vaccines initially?"

Speaking to NDTV, he called the view expressed in the weekly as "completely unproductive".