'Ploy to Project Fake Normalcy': Pakistan 'Rejects' PM Modi's Kashmir Visit

PM Narendra Modi in Jammu & Kashmir
(Photo: PTI)
Pakistan on Sunday, 24 April, shared an official statement expressing its objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu & Kashmir visit, calling it "yet another ploy to project fake 'normalcy' in the occupied territory."
An official statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, said, "Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s staged visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 24 April 2022."
"Since 5 August 2019, the international community has witnessed many such desperate attempts by India to divert attention from the actual underlying issues in IIOJK including Indian state-sponsored terrorism as well as widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law," the statement asserted.
PM Modi had inaugurated projects worth Rs 20,000 crore related to connectivity and electricity in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday. He had also proposed the construction of two hydroelectric projects – an 850-megawatt facility built on the Chenab river in Kishtwar and Kwar, and a 540-megawatt facility, which will be constructed on the same river.
Pakistan called the aforementioned projects a 'direct contravention' of the Indus Waters Treaty:
"Pakistan views such laying of foundation stones of the two projects by the Indian Prime Minister as direct contravention of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and calls upon India to fulfill its obligations under the IWT and refrain from taking any such steps which are detrimental to the IWT framework," the Foreign Office stated.
"The people of IIOJK were observing a 'black day' as an expression of their rejection of India’s mischief and illegal policies," the Pakistan spokesperson wrote on Modi's visit to Kashmir.
Pakistan noted that it saluted the spirit of Kashmiris who remained strong in the face of "India's oppressive occupation", offering 'support' to the civilians' struggle for the right to self-determination.
It is the prime minister's first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the central government scrapped Article 370 in August 2019.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)