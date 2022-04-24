J&K: Blast Near PM Narendra Modi's Rally Venue Ahead of His Visit, Probe On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image used for representational purposes only.
On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the central government scrapped Article 370 in August 2019, the police said on Sunday, 24 April, that the people of Lalian village in the Bishnah area in Jammu have reported a suspected case of a blast.
"A suspected blast was reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, Bishnah, Jammu," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, according to ANI news agency.
An investigation has already been launched.
He will also inaugurate multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore, including one named Amrit Sarovar, which will develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district of the country.
The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.
Two days before Modi's visit, one official was killed and four others injured in a fierce gun battle that erupted between security forces and terrorists near an army installation at Sunjwan in Jammu on Friday, 22 April.
