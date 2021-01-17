Over 17,000 Vaccinated On Day 2 Across Six States: Health Ministry

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, 17 January, the Health Ministry said that over 17,000 people were vaccinated across six states on the second day of the coronavirus vaccination drive.
“A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been administered COVID-19 vaccine since nationwide drive was rolled out on Saturday,” the ministry said.
As many as 1,91,181 people were vaccinated on day one of India's first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive.
Manohar Agnani, health ministry joint secretary said,"The usual strategy is to avoid days on which there is a holiday or routine immunisation for other diseases. Most states are doing it over four days but smaller states like Goa are doing it over two because they have lesser numbers.”
Agnani further stated that a total of 447 cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Saturday and Sunday, out of which only three required hospitalisation.
Delhi reported 52 adverse events following vaccination on the day of launch of the immunisation drive against COVID-19.
