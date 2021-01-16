After PM Launches Vaccines, States Across India Administer Jabs

The COVID-19 vaccination kicked off on Saturday, 16 January, with the first official shot given to a sanitation worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The vaccination drive, launched remotely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, was administered in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. Guleria himself received the jab, followed by other senior doctors at AIIMS.

In the first phase of vaccine rollout in India, an estimated three crore people across India are expected to be administered the first dose.

“Today, when we've developed our own vaccine, the world is looking at India with hope. As our vaccination drive will move forward, other countries of world will benefit from it, Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration of the vaccine adding “India's vaccine and our production capability must be used for human interest, this is our commitment.”