AIIMS Guard in ICU Post COVID Vaccine, Stable After Treatment

Even as the government on Saturday, 16 December, said there was no hospitalisation post COVID vaccination, a 22-year-old security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after he developed an allergic reaction, sources told IANS.

The guard had developed headache, rash, respiratory distress, and tachycardia after the vaccination. While he continues to remain in the ICU, his condition is stable, hospital sources added.

The doctors said his symptoms worsened about half an hour after this initial stabilisation. Since this is a case of anaphylaxis requiring hospitalisation, it has been classified as serious AEFI as per the guidelines.