AIIMS Guard in ICU Post COVID Vaccine, Stable After Treatment
While the guard continues to remain in the ICU, his condition is stable, hospital sources told IANS.
(Certain adverse events are an expected outcome of COVID-19 vaccination and the sites are equipped to monitor and treat people post jab, the health ministry had said earlier.)
Even as the government on Saturday, 16 December, said there was no hospitalisation post COVID vaccination, a 22-year-old security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after he developed an allergic reaction, sources told IANS.
The guard had developed headache, rash, respiratory distress, and tachycardia after the vaccination. While he continues to remain in the ICU, his condition is stable, hospital sources added.
The doctors said his symptoms worsened about half an hour after this initial stabilisation. Since this is a case of anaphylaxis requiring hospitalisation, it has been classified as serious AEFI as per the guidelines.
"He was immediately managed with appropriate treatment and he improved. He is stable. As a precautionary measure, he has been admitted for overnight observation and his condition is being monitored. He is likely to be discharged in the morning," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told NDTV.
The Union Health Ministry, in a press briefing held on Saturday evening, said that no hospitalisation post the inoculation of COVID vaccines have followed in the country.
Vaccination Adverse Events in Delhi
Delhi has, however, reported 52 adverse events following vaccination on the day of launch of the immunisation drive against COVID-19.
A healthcare staff at NDMC Charak Palika also had to be hospitalised after he complained of chest pain post the inoculation.
Delhi's south and southwest districts accounted for 11 cases each while West Delhi and East Delhi reported six cases of adverse events each followed by the southeast district and New Delhi with five such cases each. North-west Delhi reported four adverse events, central Delhi two and north Delhi one such case.
All beneficiaries vaccinated at AIIMS received Bharat Biotech’s COVID vaccine, Covaxin, on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a total of 4,319 healthcare workers were vaccinated on 16 January in the national capital, of the stipulated 8,100 which was the target for the first day.
As many as 1,91,181 people were vaccinated on day one of India's first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive.
(With inputs from NDTV, IANS.)
