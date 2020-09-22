Farm Bill Row: Opposition Stages RS Walkout Over Suspension of MPs

Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 22 September, staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, demanding revocation of suspension of eight Members of Parliament, by protesting near the Gandhi statue in the premises, reported news agency ANI. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, meanwhile, urged Opposition leaders to "rethink, introspect, return to the House to take part in discussions.” Speaking to ANI outside the Parliament, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said:

“We’ll boycott Parliament session until government accepts our three demands – government to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission and agencies like FCI shouldn’t buy crops below MSP.” Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress MP

Eight Rajya Sabha members, including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh, were suspended from the Upper House for the remaining part of the current session of Parliament, refused to leave and spent the night on the parliament lawns, where they staged a sit-in with placards that read - "We will fight for farmers" and "parliament assassinated.” On Tuesday morning, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh met the members who were still protesting at the Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House and brought them tea, ANI reported.

RS Deputy Chair to Observe One-Day Fast

Singh announced that he would observe a one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of the farm bills on 20 September. In a letter addressed to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Singh wrote that he was “anguished over Opposition attacks” and would fast till tomorrow.

The members suspended from the House are Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Elamaram Kareem, Singh and O’Brien.

This comes in the aftermath of the chaos that ensued in Parliament, on Sunday, during the passage of two controversial farm bills. Previously, it was reported that the eight MPs had been suspended for a week.

(With inputs from ANI)