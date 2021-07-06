10 Oppn Leaders Write to Prez, Urge Action Over Stan Swamy's Passing

Following tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy's demise on Monday, 5 July, ten Opposition leaders including Congress' Sonia Gandhi, National Congress Party's Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee have penned a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to direct the central government to act against "those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail, and inhuman treatment".

In a letter dated Tuesday, 6 July, the politicians wrote of the deplorable circumstances surrounding his passing: