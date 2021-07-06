Bhima Koregaon: Day After Swamy's Death, Report Claims 'Proof' Planted in PC

Just a day after the death of activist Father Stan Swamy, who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case under UAPA for alleged links with banned Maoists, a report by an American forensic agency has claimed that evidence was 'planted' on the computer of another activist, Surendra Gadling, also arrested in the case.

The malware that targeted Gadling's computer via emails also had several other Bhima-Koregaon accused, including Swamy and Sudha Bhardwaj copied on the mails, the forensic agency has claimed.

The report comes just months after similar claims were made for another arrested activist Rona Wilson, who is also believed to be a victim of the same hackers who targeted Gadling.

Approached by the defence lawyers of the case, the agency previously published two reports regarding the tampering of Rona Wilson's computer to allegedly plant evidence.