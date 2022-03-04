Operation Ganga: PM Modi Holds Fifth Meet To Discuss Ukraine Evacuation Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday, 4 March, to discuss the evacuation of thousands of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine since Putin launched a 'military operation' against the country last week.

Senior officials including Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval attended the meeting.

This is the fifth meeting that the prime minister is holding to review the ongoing efforts under 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

In the previous meeting, PM Modi said that India will also help people from neighbouring and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may require assistance.