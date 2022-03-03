Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Attend Virtual Meeting of Quad Leaders Today

The leaders last met in September 2021 in Washington DC.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting on Thursday, 3 March, along with United States President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
The leaders last met in September 2021 in Washington DC.
On 11 February, the four countries part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue met in Melbourne. The four foreign ministers – S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia's Marise Payn – deliberated on China's role in the Indo-Pacific and the then looming Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The virtual summit comes against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv, where many Indian students are stuck. The two leaders also discussed the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict areas, a press release said.
The UN General Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution demanding Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory, 'strongly deploring' Moscow's onslaught of the country.
India abstained from voting against Russia on the UN General Assembly resolution, which condemned the offensive.
