‘Heartbroken’: US President Biden Expresses Condolences After Odisha Train Crash

At least 288 people died in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
After a train crash in Odisha killed hundreds, United States President Joe Biden said that he is heartbroken by the tragic incident.
At least 288 people died in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.
"The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations - and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," he added.
Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured."
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s office expressed their condolences to PM Modi, the Indian Government, and the families of the victims on twitter.
“I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today,” Prachanda said.
“Our deep condolences to the victims and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured in #BalasoreTrainAccident. Wish the injured recover soon,” it said on Twitter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)