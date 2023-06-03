In Photos: Odisha Train Accident Kills At Least 288, PM Modi Reaches Balasore

At least 288 people have died and over 900 injured in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.
(Photo: PTI)
At least 288 people have died and over 900 injured in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.
The accident happened around 7 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha.
According to the Indian Railways, a total of 21 coaches got derailed that resulted in hundreds of casualties and injuries.
Injured people were brought to Medical College in Balasore, Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC for treatment.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the situation on Saturday morning, 3 June.
Rescue operations are underway since Friday night.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation on Saturday afternoon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)