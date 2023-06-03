'What I Saw Was Unforgettable': Survivors Of Odisha Train Tragedy Recount Horror

“I am lucky enough to have survived with bruises near my eyes and an injury in my chest. My wife has not stopped crying since then and my child has become unusually quiet after the tragedy. But what I saw was unforgettable," Sheikh told The Quint.

"The journey had been smooth minutes before the accident though the train coach was overcrowded like most of the unreserved compartments. I was sitting on my seat but suddenly around 645 pm there was a deafening sound and we were thrown from our seats,” he said with his son still quiet in his arms.

“We fell over each other and our coach overturned. There were screams in the compartments and the power went off only to be restored after 20 minutes. It was hot and humid and people were shouting but to my horror I found many voices becoming silent slowly. My family was rescued by locals after 30 minutes," he added.

Asu who works as a labourer in Bengaluru and lives in Krishnanagar district of West Bengal arrived in the same accident-hit train around 2 pm at Howrah station along with 1200 other passengers that were brought here in two different trains.

Sushanta Mondal, 58, who lives in the Sundarbans district of West Bengal told The Quint that he along with his family of six including two toddlers were returning from Bengaluru when the tragedy struck.

“Our S4 coach was at the end of the train but the direction of the engine was changed at Vizag and our coach came in the front close to the locomotive. We fell off with the thud sound and suffered minor injuries. But we spent the whole night inside the train and survived on water as were not given any food packets from the local administration," he said.

The two trains usually carry several people from West Bengal to southern states like Bengaluru and Chennai for quality health services cases and for work as daily labourers.

Hazra Sheikh, a migrant labourer from Malda district of West Bengal claimed that the toll is much higher than what is being told by the rail authorities.

“The reporters were not allowed to enter the accident site. Three coaches of Coromandel express were badly mangled and I fear that around 70 percent of the passengers in three coaches have died. Several hundreds of people are injured," he said,