Munawar Faruqui Released From Indore Jail on Saturday Night
“The matter is subjudice before the court and I have full faith in the administration of justice,” Faruqui said.
In a late-night development, Comedian Munawar Faruqui was released from jail in Indore on Saturday, 6 February after a delay of over 30-hour despite the Supreme Court granting him ad-intermin bail on 5 February.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Indore was asked by a “judge from the Supreme Court” to check the apex court’s website for the order that had put a stay on Munawar’s production warrant and granted him ad-interim bail.
Soon after his release, Faruqui spoke to English news channel NDTV and said that he has full faith in the administration of justice.
“The matter is subjudice before the court and I have full faith in the administration of justice and I would not like to make any comment at this stage.Munawar Faruqui, Comedian
Faruqui was expected to come out of jail early on Saturday, but Advocate Anshuman Shrivastava, who represents Munawar Faruqui, told The Quint that while the MP court has already issued the release warrant, the jail authorities were still waiting for directions from the UP court regarding the stay on the production warrant issued by the SC.
Faruqui was arrested earlier in January in Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a comedy show.
