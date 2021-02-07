Munawar Faruqui Released From Indore Jail on Saturday Night

In a late-night development, Comedian Munawar Faruqui was released from jail in Indore on Saturday, 6 February after a delay of over 30-hour despite the Supreme Court granting him ad-intermin bail on 5 February.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Indore was asked by a “judge from the Supreme Court” to check the apex court’s website for the order that had put a stay on Munawar’s production warrant and granted him ad-interim bail.

Soon after his release, Faruqui spoke to English news channel NDTV and said that he has full faith in the administration of justice.