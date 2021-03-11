NE Delhi Violence: Gaps in Police’s Third Conspiracy Charge Sheet

This is a significant allegation by Delhi Police in this 'conspiracy' charge sheet, which states that the riots began on Wazirabad road in Chandbagh and not in Jafrabad and Maujpur which have been referred to as the epicenter of the violence till now.

Why are they the epicenter?

The police are making the case that the riots began on 24 February, but they do not consider the stone pelting that took place at Jafrabad and Maujpur between members of both communities less than 24 hours earlier as a matter of concern. This was soon after BJP leader Kapil Mishra gave an ultimatum to remove anti-CAA protesters, who were blocking the Jafrabad road if the police did not do it. Things got tensed soon after and the first signs of violence were seen in Maujpur and Jafrabad on the same day. There is sufficient video evidence to back this claim.

The police however say that after the dislocation and disconnection of CCTV cameras in Chandbagh and Mustafabad, 'large-scale mobilisation of rioters took place which moved towards Wazirabad road and started the riots.'