Delhi Riots: 8 Major Gaps in Police’s ‘Conspiracy’ Charge Sheet

The 8 January meeting has mysteriously vanished and the link between Chakka Jam and communal violence isn’t clear. Aishwarya S Iyer & Aditya Menon There are several gaps in the Delhi Police’s conspiracy theory behind the Delhi riots | (Photo: Arnica Kala/PTI/The Quint) India The 8 January meeting has mysteriously vanished and the link between Chakka Jam and communal violence isn’t clear.

After over six months of investigation, the Delhi Police Special Cell prepared a 17,000 page charge sheet into FIR 59 of the Northeast Delhi communal violence. Submitted last week, this is the most important charge sheet for the Delhi riots as it deals with the alleged conspiracy behind the violence. The Special Cell has claimed that the violence was a conspiracy by activists protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, to achieve their political aims. The Quint scanned the final report section that lays down the police’s conspiracy theory and found that there are several holes. But before we get into that, it is important to note that there are two aspects of the anti-CAA protests that the charge sheet is able to establish reasonably effectively.

However, there are several gaps in the charge sheet. We have compiled the eight most important questions that the charge sheet leaves unanswered.

