Delhi Court on Umar Khalid’s Trial by Media: News Must be Verified

In a Delhi court order on Umar Khalid’s application against the media trial against him, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar of northeast Delhi Karkardooma Courts said that ‘any news item should be published after verifying and clarifying all the facts’. The order specifically mentions one news item as an example of problematic reportage.

The order reads: In one of the news items, the news starts with words “Radical Islamist and Anti Hindu Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid....”. The order reads that the news report portrays the entire Delhi riots as anti-Hindu, when that is not the case. “However, in fact this does not appear to be the case, as all the communities have felt the consequences of those riots,” the order reads.