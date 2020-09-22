Delhi Riots: Police Calls Allegations Against Kapil Mishra False

“Conspirators resorted to shifting blame by creating a false narrative,” Police said on complaint against Mishra. Aditya Menon & Aishwarya S Iyer “Conspirators resorted to shifting blame by creating a false narrative,” Police said on complaint against Kapil Mishra. | (Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint) India “Conspirators resorted to shifting blame by creating a false narrative,” Police said on complaint against Mishra.

In its charge sheet filed under FIR 59, that deals with the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi riots, the Delhi Police has downplayed the allegations against BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The entire charge sheet is focussed on building the case that the communal violence, which killed 38 Muslims and 15 Hindus, was caused by the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in particular the plan to carry out a Chakka Jam or blockade.

The most important part of the 17,000 page charge sheet is a section titled ‘Final Report’ that has around 2,700 pages compiling the key findings of the Delhi Police. In this section, Kapil Mishra finds a very small mention, despite the fact that he was seen making a speech at Maujpur, telling the police to “clear the roads or he’ll have to get it done”. The mention is not due to any probe by the police on his alleged involvement. Rather, he has been mentioned because his name came up in the conversation of the Delhi Protest Support Group, a WhatsApp group that lies at the core of the police’s conspiracy claim.

At 12.50 am on 24 February, United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi posted in the group, “A complaint against Kapil Mishra filed at ps. Jafrabad Delhi for promoting enmity and committing riot in Jafrabad area today on 23/02/2020 by Adv Rukhsar Ahmed, Adv Nadimuzzama, Adv Mohd Danish, Adv Mohd Nadim, Adv Mohd Akram, Adv Mohd Zakir.” The violence had erupted in north-east Delhi on the evening of 23 February. Kapil Mishra gave a speech earlier that day. Other members of the group praised the filing of the complaint in their replies to Saifi’s comment. But the police viewed the complaint against Mishra differently. Just before citing Saifi’s message in the charge sheet, the police cited its own observation on the matter, saying:

“Indicative chats corroborating the fear of conspirators from being exposed. Conspirators resorted to shifting blame by creating a false narrative and threatened the whistleblowers”. Delhi Police Charge Sheet under FIR 59

To put it simply, the charge sheet viewed the talk of a complaint against Kapil Mishra as the “conspirators” attempt to create a “false narrative” out of “fear of being exposed”. According to the police, the “conspirators” aim was to blame the violence on law enforcement agencies. “The conspirators, panicked by the behavior of few of their group members, decided to deploy the ultimate Guerilla strategy of blaming the law enforcement for the carnage that had resulted in the pursuance of their conspiracy,” the charge sheet a a little before the mention of the complaint against Kapil Mishra. However, the police did reportedly question Kapil Mishra. According to a report in The Indian Express, Kapil Mishra in his statement said that he hadn’t given any speech and that he had informed the police about his dharna at Maujpur.

The Quint had earlier reported that several complaints had been filed by Delhi violence survivors against Mishra, but the cases hadn’t been pursued by the police. One such complaint, filed on 23 February, said: "Mr Kapil Mishra, along with a few of his henchmen who were armed with guns, swords, tridents, spears, sticks, stones, bottles, etc., gathered there and started chanting communal and casteist slogans and thereafter Mr Kapil Mishra started giving a communal and inciteful speech (sic)". The full details of the complaint against Kapil Mishra as well as the allegations against him in the Delhi Minorities Commission fact-finding report can be found here. The complete details of the DPSG WhatsApp group and the chats that took place in it, can be found in this investigative report by The Quint.