Delhi Riot Exclusive: Only UAPA Accused Out on Bail Breaks Silence

As Faizan waited for the police officer to get back to him, his employers were being distant with him. Then finally one day he was told that ‘he had been put on hold’.



"They did not give me any explanation for removing me. All they said was that I was put on hold. I said that please talk to seniors, but they all came back with the same line. That I was being put on hold. The meaning of that is that I was being thrown out of my job by a company I had worked for since 2017,” he said wearing a look of being cheated.

Faizan could not afford to stay in Delhi without a job, and days were passing but the senior police official was not calling him back. So instead of returning home, Faizan called the police officer again and said, “So I called the police officer back and said, I had no job anymore and could not afford to keep living in Delhi. Too many expenses for me to stay here."

He was asked to come to the Delhi Police special cell office in Lodhi Road on 2 July. He entered and gave his details like name, address and mobile numbers. He was asked to leave and return for interrogation the next day. Till now Faizan continued to have no idea about what this case was about. “They kept asking me who I gave the number to, but since I did not give the number how could I answer their question? They were getting frustrated and kept harassing me. This is when I understood what this case was about..." Then after a lull of a few weeks, Faizan was called again every day from 25 July till he was arrested on July 29.



"They would call us at 11:00 am and let us go at 8:00 pm, they would not ask me anything and just make me sit there. But on 29 July, they registered an FIR against me," he said. His wallet, mobile phones were taken away. He still has not got them.