No Permission for Tomorrow’s Kisan Mahapanchayat in UP’s Shamli

The district administration has denied permission to the farmers’ Mahapanchayat (meeting), which was to be held at Shamli, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, on 5 February. The administration has also banned large gatherings till 3 April, reported NDTV.

The organisers of the Mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Kisan Union, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and others may continue the meeting to discuss the controversial farm laws, despite the prohibitory orders, reported NDTV.

The Mahapanchayats in several states come as the standoff between the Centre and the protesting farmers continue at the borders of Delhi, over the three farm laws.