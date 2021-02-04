No Permission for Tomorrow’s Kisan Mahapanchayat in UP’s Shamli

The district administration has denied permission to the farmers’ Mahapanchayat (meeting), which was to be held at Shamli, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, on 5 February. The administration has also banned large gatherings till 3 April, reported NDTV.
The organisers of the Mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Kisan Union, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and others may continue the meeting to discuss the controversial farm laws, despite the prohibitory orders, reported NDTV.
The Mahapanchayats in several states come as the standoff between the Centre and the protesting farmers continue at the borders of Delhi, over the three farm laws.
After receiving a grand welcome at the Kandela village to address the Mahapanchayat, Tikait warned the government of holding a similar panchayat at ‘India level’ if their demands were not met.
Tikait was accompanied by state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Kandela 'khap' (community court) President Tek Ram, the organiser of the Mahapanchayat.
Tikait further announced that a campaign would be carried out in every village in Haryana till 10 February to gather momentum against the agitation.
The Jind Mahapanchayat comes after a similar Mahapanchayat was held at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, which also saw thousands of farmers in attendance from various UP districts.
The Delhi Police has increased measures at the borders with barbed wires over barricades, nails on the road, and cemented blocks being fixed on the streets, along with increased deployment of personnel, citing precautions, to avoid any untoward incident.
