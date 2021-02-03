‘Scared Ruler Fortifies’: Tikait at Kisan Mahapanchayat

The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jind district of Haryana, which had thousands of farmers in attendance on Wednesday, 3 February, unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the three contentious farm laws in the presence of several prominent farm union leaders including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

After receiving a grand welcome at the Kandela village to address the Mahapanchayat, Tikait warned the government of holding a similar panchayat at ‘India level’ if their demands were not met.

Tikait was accompanied by state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Kandela 'khap' (community court) President Tek Ram, the organiser of the Mahapanchayat.