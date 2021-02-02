No Talks Until Police, Govt Harassment Stops: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The SKM also said no formal proposal for talks has been received by it.

“Though no formal proposal for talks came from the government, we clearly state that the talks will be held only after unconditional release of farmers who are in illegal police custody,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an all party meeting on Saturday had said the government’s offer to suspend the farm laws for 18 months was still on the table and the Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar was just a phone call away to take the talks forward.

The farmers’ body had reacted to Modi’s statement by reiterating its demand for repeal of the three agri laws.

On Republic Day, a tractor parade by farmers in the national capital turned chaotic and many protesters were arrested.

The SKM, in a statement, said the Delhi Police has released a list of 122 agitators who have been taken into custody.