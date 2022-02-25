Delhi to Lift Night Curfew From Monday; Schools to Go Offline From 1 April

Delhi on Friday, 25 February, decided to lift the night curfew.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
All COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Delhi, subject to positivity remaining below 1 percent, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting decided on Friday, 25 February.
Further, night curfew will be lifted from Monday and schools will function only in offline mode from 1 April, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
Fine for not wearing masks has also been reduced to Rs 500, the CM said.
This comes as Delhi has been witnessing a decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases following the advent of the third wave. In light of this, the DDMA met on Friday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the lifting of remaining COVID-19 curbs in the national capital.
On Thursday, Delhi had logged 556 new COVID cases and six deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.10 percent.
(This is a developing story.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)