FAQ: Can I Be Fined for Not Wearing A Mask While Driving Solo?
What do the rules say on wearing masks while driving solo? Here’s all you need to know.
For at least five months now, wearing face cover or masks has been mandatory in the national capital, following the novel coronavirus outbreak. More recently, different state governments announced penalties for flouting mask wearing norms.
However, there has been discussion on social media, following a viral tweet, on whether it is mandatory for those driving solo to wear masks. Here’s what the official orders say. Read on.
Should I wear a mask when I am travelling in a car?
If you are driving in Delhi, yes. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order on 8 April, has said that it is mandatory for any person, moving around in his personal or official vehicles to be wearing mask.
But should I wear a mask even if I am driving solo?
There is no clarity on this. The DDMA has not issued clarity on whether solo drivers need to wear a mask – especially if they are driving their personal cars.
Where else is wearing of masks mandatory in Delhi?
The DDMA order states that it is mandatory to wear masks in:
- Public places like streets, hospitals, markets, etc
- While taking public transport like autos and buses
- Working from office/work sites/during meetings
- At gatherings like weddings or funerals
What happens if I don’t wear a mask?
In an order on 8 June, the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal said that enforcing agencies will impose a fine of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1000 for the repeat offence.
So, is not wearing a mask while driving solo a crime? Can I be fined?
There is also no order that states that it is mandatory for solo drivers to wear a mask. Therefore, it is not clear how law-enforcing agencies can penalise those who are driving solo and are choosing to not wear masks.
Flouting what other COVID-19 norms will attract fine?
- Not following quarantine rules
- Failure to maintain physical distancing
- Chewing and spitting tobacco in public
What happens if I don’t pay the fine?
Any person flouting the rules and is unable to pay fine on the spot will be penalised under Section 188 of the IPC. This attracts a maximum fine of Rs 1,000 or six months imprisonment or both.
