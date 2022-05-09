'No Illegal Structures Here': Shaheen Bagh Residents on MCD's Demolition Drive

"If these building are illegal, then Municipal Corporation of Delhi should have demolished these structures. Why did the MCD run away? Are they scared? Because they don't have papers. They don't know whether (the structures) are legal or illegal. There is nothing illegal here," 25-year-old Fazal Ahmed, a resident of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, told The Quint.

After a demolition drive scheduled to raze illegal structures in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Monday, 9 May, was halted amid protests, residents questioned the motive behind the BJP-led civic body's 'anti-encroachment' operation in the area and asserted that there were no unlawful structures there.

While several called it the Bhatariya Janata Party-led MCD's "bulldozer politics" ahead of the civic body's polls, others accused the party of resorting to tactics to divert from the real issues.

A bulldozer that had arrived at Shaheen Bagh before noon, left around 1.30 pm, as protests over the drive continued. No demolitions were carried out.

Mohammed Zahir, who owns a shop on the road where the demolition drive was scheduled to be conducted, said that none of the residents know where the alleged illegal structures are: