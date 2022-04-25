SDMC To Launch Anti-Encroachment Drive in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Among Other Areas

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan
(Photo:Twitter/Mukesh Suryan)
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday, 25 April, announced a plan to carry out anti-encroachment drives in several areas under its jurisdiction, nearly a week after civic authorities and the police conducted a razing drive in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.
SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the civic body will take action against illegal encroachment on government land in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Vishnu garden and Madanpur Khadar areas, reported ANI.
He further stated that under the MCD Act, it is not necessary for the government to notify encroachers but the government has still served notices to evacuate.
Suryan said that the police has been informed and given a schedule for the month-long anti-encroachment drive. He urged the police to maintain law and order in the areas.
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of Wednesday, 20 April, with the razing continuing for an hour even after the Supreme Court ordered its halting.
Bulldozers rolled into the neighbourhood accompanied by heavy police deployments as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation razed parts of shops, carts, tin sheds, homes, and the gate of a mosque.
Taking notice of the disregard of its order, an apex court bench of Justices LN Rao and BR Gavai heard a clutch of petitions on 21 April, where it extended its status quo order for two more weeks and said that it would “take a serious view of all demolitions that took place after the court's decision was communicated to the mayor.”
(With inputs from ANI.)
