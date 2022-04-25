SDMC To Launch Anti-Encroachment Drive in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Among Other Areas

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of Wednesday, 20 April, with the razing continuing for an hour even after the Supreme Court ordered its halting.

Bulldozers rolled into the neighbourhood accompanied by heavy police deployments as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation razed parts of shops, carts, tin sheds, homes, and the gate of a mosque.

Taking notice of the disregard of its order, an apex court bench of Justices LN Rao and BR Gavai heard a clutch of petitions on 21 April, where it extended its status quo order for two more weeks and said that it would “take a serious view of all demolitions that took place after the court's decision was communicated to the mayor.”