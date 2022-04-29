NGT Stays Tree Felling at Auroville; Committee to Assess Impact of 'Crown Road'

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday, 29 April ordered a stay against the felling of trees at Auroville, a spiritual township in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram.

The application was filed by Navroz Kersasp Mody and Sandeep Vinod Sarah, residents of Auroville, against the ongoing allegedly illegal clearing of forest in Auroville. The forest is being cleared by the Auroville Foundation for the construction of a ring road named ‘Crown Road.’ Earlier, on 10 December the NGT had ordered an interim stay on the demolition process.

The NGT stated that until a joint committee, appointed by it, conducts an inspection of the plan site and submits a report, construction work will be halted.