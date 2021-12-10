Auroville Residents Cry Foul as Building Gets Demolished for Road Project

The clearing is to make way for development of the Crownway – a 16.7 meters-wide peripheral road meant to be laid around Auroville. The Crownway was designed based on a masterplan.

The residents told The Quint that at 7 AM over 100 locals reached the location without any police escort. The people of the community rushed to the scene and held on to the JCBs in an attempt to stop them from demolishing.

In a personally drafted note to Dr Jayanthi Ravi, the secretary of the Auroville Foundation who was appointed by the Centre, a resident wrote, “I ask you to stop this action and the method you are applying to build the city of Auroville.”