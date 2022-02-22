'Months After Auroville Protest, We, Foreigners, Feel Intimidated Here'

Auroville, a bioregion in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, aspires to be a global town where people from all over the world live in peace and realise the idea of human unity.

But, in the past few months, this idea seems to have taken a back seat and aggression has taken over.

On 9 December 2021, a protest broke out in Auroville against the construction of crown road, which is a part of Auroville's master developmental plan. Aurovillians protested because they were against deforestation for road construction and the matter is now being heard at the National Green Tribunal (NGT).