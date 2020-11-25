MHA Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines For States From 1 December

MHA's fresh guidelines will be effective between 1 and 31 December.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution against COVID-19. MHA’s fresh guidelines will be effective between 1 and 31 December.

States/UTs are mandated to strictly enforce containment measures. SOPs have been issued on various activities. The MHA said only essential activities will be allowed in Containment Zones. Local, district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that prescribed measures are strictly followed and state/UT governments shall ensure accountability of concerned officers.