FAQ: When Will Colleges Reopen in Delhi, Bihar, Kerala & TN?

While some states have reopened colleges, many others have decided to not resume physical classes till December end.

Several colleges and institutions have reopened in a staggered manner, following guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, which have only allowed students from non-containment zones to attend physical classes in colleges, while adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. Here’s what each of these states are planning.

When will colleges reopen in Delhi?

According to an official in the education department of Delhi, so far no decision has been taken on the reopening of higher educational institutions in the state, which has recently witnessed its third wave of COVID-19. This means that colleges that fall under state government-run universities will only be reopened later.

What about JNU, Jamia and DU?

JNU: Since the UGC says that heads of Centrally Funded Higher Education Institutions can decide to reopen their establishments depending on feasibility, Jawaharlal Nehru University had reopened its campus on 2 November, only for final-year PhD students in science courses, who are day scholars. Delhi University: DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told The Quint that given the COVID-19 surge in Delhi, DU is likely to remain shut till the end of December. However, after conducting a review of the situation, the university may reopen for final-year PG students in January, followed by final-year UG Students in February. Jamia Millia Islamia: It has so for not taken a call on reopening the central varsity. The University’s spokesperson Ahmad Azeem said that “results of entrance results are still coming in and the varsity has not taken any decision on reopening till now.”

Are colleges reopening in West Bengal?

Although there were speculations about colleges and universities reopening in West Bengal, the government has decided to not reopen higher educational institutions till further notice.

When are colleges reopening in Kerala?

Kerala is considering the option of resuming classes for post-graduate from January one in a staggered manner, reports The Hindu. According to the report, the state government has started deliberations on bringing back PG students, especially in teaching departments of the state’s universities, which have less than 30 students.

Why did Tamil Nadu not reopen colleges in November?

The Tamil Nadu government has said that schools and colleges in the state will not be reopened from 16 November, as had been stated before. According to the government, the decision was taken after going through feedback received from parents on the subject of resuming physical classes. A fresh decision on the matter will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

What about Telangana?

The state of Telangana is yet to take a call on reopening of colleges and higher educational institutions in the state.

Is Bihar opening colleges and universities?

According to an official in the state’s education department, colleges, universities and higher education institutes in Bihar will not reopen till mid December. A call on this matter will be taken after a review meeting scheduled around 15 December, the official said.

Which are the states which have opened colleges?