FAQ: What Are the New COVID Restrictions in Delhi, MP & Gujarat?

After more than 47 days, India is witnessing more fresh COVID-19 cases than recoveries – bringing fresh set of restrictions to curb the surge. Cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Indore are witnessing a huge spike in cases post the June-July wave.
Night curfews and Section 144 are making a comeback months after the unlocking exercise began.
What are the new rules? Which states have reimposed lockdowns? Here’s what you need to know.
What are the fresh restrictions imposed in Delhi?
Will there be another lockdown in Delhi?
Not as of now. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that there will be no overall lockdown.
There are reports suggesting Delhi-Mumbai flights may be cancelled. Is this true?
While there are reports suggesting that Maharashtra government is mulling cancellation of flights, there has been no announcement in this regard.
Which other cities/states have imposed lockdown in light of rising cases?
What are the other restrictions in Gujarat?
Why are strict restrictions being imposed in Gujarat?
The state is seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases post Diwali.
What are the rules in Madhya Pradesh?
Are there fresh restrictions in Rajasthan as well?
All districts in Rajasthan will be placed under Section 144 from 21 November.
