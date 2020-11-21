FAQ: What Are the New COVID Restrictions in Delhi, MP & Gujarat?

After more than 47 days, India is witnessing more fresh COVID-19 cases than recoveries – bringing fresh set of restrictions to curb the surge. Cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Indore are witnessing a huge spike in cases post the June-July wave. Night curfews and Section 144 are making a comeback months after the unlocking exercise began. What are the new rules? Which states have reimposed lockdowns? Here's what you need to know.

After more than 47 days, India is witnessing more fresh COVID-19 cases than recoveries – bringing fresh set of restrictions to curb the surge. Cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Indore are witnessing a huge spike in cases post the June-July wave. Night curfews and Section 144 are making a comeback months after the unlocking exercise began. What are the new rules? Which states have reimposed lockdowns? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the fresh restrictions imposed in Delhi?

Fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on individuals for not wearing masks in public places

Only 50 guests are allowed at weddings

Markets will remain open but there will be strict surveillance on whether physical distancing, mask-wearing and general hygiene is maintained

Will there be another lockdown in Delhi?

Not as of now. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that there will be no overall lockdown.

There are reports suggesting Delhi-Mumbai flights may be cancelled. Is this true?

While there are reports suggesting that Maharashtra government is mulling cancellation of flights, there has been no announcement in this regard.

Which other cities/states have imposed lockdown in light of rising cases?

Complete curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am has been imposed in Ahmedabad

Only shops selling milk and medicines and other essentials will be allowed to remain open

What are the other restrictions in Gujarat?

Night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am will continue until further notice

No school, college to reopen from 23 November

Night curfew has also been imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara starting 21 November

Why are strict restrictions being imposed in Gujarat?

The state is seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases post Diwali.

What are the rules in Madhya Pradesh?

While there is no complete lockdown, night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am will be implemented in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam

Only essential services and factory workers will be allowed

Are there fresh restrictions in Rajasthan as well?