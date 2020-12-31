5 New Cases of Mutant UK Coronavirus in India Take Tally to 25

Five new cases of the mutant UK coronavirus have been found in India, taking the total to 25.

"The consortium of 10 government labs, ie, INSACOG, has so far found a total of 25 cases of mutant UK virus after genome sequencing. Four new cases were found by NIV, Pune, and one new case was sequenced in IGIB, Delhi. All 25 persons are in physical isolation in health facilities," the Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday, 31 December.

Earlier, eight cases were found to be positive for the new strain at NCDC, Delhi, seven at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and one each at NIV, Pune, IGIB and NIBG Kalyani.