After UK, India To Consider SII’s COVID Vaccine for Approval

The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is set to meet on Wednesday, 30 December, to consider the application of the Serum Institute of India's (SII) for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, a senior government official said.

The development came after the UK became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, even as it battled the new highly contagious variant of the coronavirus.