India’s Tally Over 1.02 Crore With 21,821 New COVID-19 Cases

India on Thursday, 31 December, reported 21,821 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,02,66,674. The death toll increased by 299 to 1,48,738.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,57,656 active cases across the country, while 98,60,280 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 26,139 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.