India’s Tally Over 1.02 Crore With 21,821 New COVID-19 Cases
The death toll increased by 299 to 1,48,738.
India on Thursday, 31 December, reported 21,821 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,02,66,674. The death toll increased by 299 to 1,48,738.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,57,656 active cases across the country, while 98,60,280 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 26,139 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
A total of 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30 December, of which 11,27,244 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to just over 2.5 lakh now.
