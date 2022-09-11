Netaji Statue,16 Bridges, 106 Toilets: What's New at the Central Vista Avenue?

Visitors coming to India Gate seem to be happy with the redeveloped vista and new amenities, like toilets and water kiosks.

Meenal, who had come from Gurugram to see the newly inaugurated stretch, said, "We have grown up with the India Gate… It has completely changed. Seeing this new statue is a proud moment for all of us." About the amenities, she added, "There are toilets now. Earlier we would have to leave and then come back if we needed a toilet. This was particularly difficult for women."

Meanwhile, Jayakumar Pillai (49) brought his friend to the redeveloped stretch, thinking that he would like it since he was a student of history. "I used to come here with friends, with family and I would bring my children here before. That's why I brought my friend, who is visiting Delhi for the first time, here today," he reminisced.

His friend, Baby Sam (62), who is visiting from Kerala, said that he feels like he has visited Delhi after coming to India Gate. He said, "The redevelopment shows that the country is progressing…"

Rakesh (28), a gol-gappa seller who has been working on the stretch for 8-9 years, said that it now has a "VIP style to it."