Modi Govt’s Resolve for Central Vista Project Is ‘Kaafi Real’

In documents made public on Monday, 3 May, on the Ministry of Environment’s portal, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Infra 2 gave necessary environmental clearances to the 10 common official complex buildings under the Central Vista project.

Even at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 ravages India, disrupting families and resulting in thousands of deaths on a daily basis, work continues for the revamp of Modi government’s pet project, worth an estimate of 200 billion rupees.

While COVID positive patients die due to the lack of oxygen and India’s health infrastructure crumbles, the government shows great resolve in their efforts to get PM's residential complex ready by May 2022, as part of a time-bound priority.