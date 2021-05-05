Modi Govt’s Resolve for Central Vista Project Is ‘Kaafi Real’

In documents made public on Monday, 3 May, on the Ministry of Environment’s portal, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Infra 2 gave necessary environmental clearances to the 10 common official complex buildings under the Central Vista project.
Even at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 ravages India, disrupting families and resulting in thousands of deaths on a daily basis, work continues for the revamp of Modi government’s pet project, worth an estimate of 200 billion rupees.
While COVID positive patients die due to the lack of oxygen and India’s health infrastructure crumbles, the government shows great resolve in their efforts to get PM's residential complex ready by May 2022, as part of a time-bound priority.
Approval was given on 12 April for the 10 buildings comprising the office complexes and the conference centre, the 10 buildings, will comprise the Prime Minister’s residence, one special protection group building, and 29 buildings making up the Vice-President’s enclave.
On 19 April, the day Delhi went into a longer lockdown, the deputy commissioner of police for New Delhi district had issued movement passes, granted in the “essential services” category, for 180 vehicles engaged in the project work to operate during the lockdown.
Published: 05 May 2021,02:27 PM IST