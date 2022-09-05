ADVERTISEMENT
Central Govt To Rename Delhi's Iconic Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path': Sources
The central vista lawns will also reportedly come under the Kartavya Path.
i
The Government of India will rename Delhi's Rajpath – from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhawan – and the central vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path', sources told news agency ANI on Monday, 5 September.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with new details.)
Topics: Rajpath
