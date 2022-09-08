Central Vista Avenue: What’s New on Redeveloped Rajpath?

With 106 toilets, 16 permanent bridges and 140 new trees, the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue in Delhi is set to be inaugurated on 8 September, Thursday.

The avenue, redeveloped at a cost of Rs 477 crore, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and the Rajpath has been renamed ‘Kartavya Path.’

The redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, which extends from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate, is part of the larger Central Vista project which envisages a new triangular Parliament building and the rebuilding of the Central Secretariat and other government offices.