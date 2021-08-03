NE Delhi Riots 2020: Court Frames Murder, Rioting Charges Against 7

Riots had erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2021.
A Delhi court, on Monday, 2 August, framed charges against seven men accused in the murder of a Muslim man in the Northeast Delhi riots that had shaken the city in February last year.
The accused – Aman Kashyap, Devender Kumar, Rahul Bhardwaj, Pradeep Rai, Arun Kumar, Ashish, and Krishan Kant Dhiman – had allegedly murdered Monish, who was returning to his house after meeting his father, carrying sweets, as per a The Indian Express report.
The mob had allegedly beaten him with sticks and stones before he was killed.
The court observed that while the accused men were not visible in any CCTV footage or video clip, the eye witness account of the prosecution witness (PW) had presented ample evidence.
The legal counsel of the accused had argued in the court that the men had been falsely implicated.
However, the court, in its order, stated, “I find substance in the submissions of Special PP that PW is not a “statue” who was merely lying stationary at one place and instead his bonafide cannot be doubted at this stage because he had duly made call to the PCR which is contemporaneous to the time of commission of incident in the matter (sic),” The Indian Express reported.
Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi in February last year. As many as 53 people had been reported dead while hundreds were injured. Property worth crores was destroyed in the violence.
A Delhi court on 20 July had acquitted a man who had been accused of participating in unlawful assembly, rioting, and dacoity in the northeast Delhi riots.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who had presided over the case, had observed that the testimonies of the witnesses in the case were contradictory and that there was no definite identification of the accused, Suresh.
"It is a clear-cut case of acquittal," he had said, news agency PTI reported.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)
