'In the Country', Param Bir Singh Tells SC; Granted Protection From Arrest
The SC had asked Singh to disclose his whereabouts before agreeing to hear his plea for protection against arrest.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 November, granted protection from arrest to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the alleged extortion case and directed him to join the probe into the matter.
Earlier in the hearing, Singh's advocate told the SC that the IPS officer is very much in the country and not absconding, reported LiveLaw. Singh's advocate also stated that the former Mumbai Police chief can appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within 48 hours.
Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Puneet Bali stated in court that the ex-police commissioner is hiding as he faces a threat to his life from Mumbai Police.
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Singh's plea and issued notice to the Maharashtra government and CBI. The matter has now been posted for hearing on 6 December, reported news agency ANI.
The Supreme Court on Thursday had asked Singh to disclose his whereabouts before agreeing to hear his plea for protection against arrest.
"Where is Param Bir Singh?" a Supreme Court bench had asked when the petitions filed by him came before them, reported LiveLaw.
The bench had asked his lawyer to first reveal the IPS officer's whereabouts, making it clear that no hearing will take place and no protection will be granted if its query about location is not answered.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.