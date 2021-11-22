'In the Country', Param Bir Singh Tells SC; Granted Protection From Arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 November, granted protection from arrest to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the alleged extortion case and directed him to join the probe into the matter.

Earlier in the hearing, Singh's advocate told the SC that the IPS officer is very much in the country and not absconding, reported LiveLaw. Singh's advocate also stated that the former Mumbai Police chief can appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within 48 hours.

Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Puneet Bali stated in court that the ex-police commissioner is hiding as he faces a threat to his life from Mumbai Police.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Singh's plea and issued notice to the Maharashtra government and CBI. The matter has now been posted for hearing on 6 December, reported news agency ANI.