'No Evidence of Conspiracy': Why Bombay HC Granted Bail to Aryan Khan

The NCB had alleged that even though no drugs had been recovered from Khan, he was engaged in a conspiracy with his friend Merchant and other accused, and hence could be booked under Section 29 of the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

The high court has held that while a high degree of evidence may not be required at this stage to prove the conspiracy, "there has to be presence of basic material in the form of evidence so as to substantiate the case of conspiracy against the Applicants. Merely because of Applicants were travelling on the cruise, that by itself cannot be termed as satisfying foundation for invoking provisions of Section 29 against the Applicants."

Justice Sambre expressly rejected the NCB's claim that Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha could be said to be involved in any offences involving commercial quantities of drugs – which would have meant it would have been nearly impossible to get bail under Section 37 of the NDPS Act.

As a result, the only possible offences at play were those for possession/consumption of small quantities of drugs where the maximum punishment prescribed is one year's imprisonment. And even for this, no medical examination had been conducted to check whether they had actually consumed drugs as the NCB claimed.